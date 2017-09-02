Leader comment: No place for personal attacks

Judy Murray is a great ambassador for tennis. Perhaps more than any other person in Scotland, she works tirelessly to support the sport and make it more accessible, especially for children.

She may be most often in the public eye watching sons Jamie and Sir Andy on courts around the world, but away from the limelight, Mrs Murray is a great supporters of local clubs and has plans for a new tennis centre near Dunblane, where her talented sons began their careers as children at the local club.

That proposed centre is the source of some controversy, with a number of locals opposed to its construction, and the building of more houses which form part of the development plan.

Of course, people are entitled to oppose Mrs Murray’s proposal but they should do so respectfully and in good faith. Passions have been running high since the centre was first mooted and Judy Murray has been the victim of online abuse.

There are cases to be made for and against this proposed development and both sides should bear in mind that those who resort to abuse only undermine their own position.