Leader comment: NHS woes run deeper than minister

Cancelled operations, computer software hacked, children’s wards shutting down, queues forming outside dental practices just to register, the list of woes suffered by NHS patients in Scotland grows by the day.

So too do calls for the scalp of health secretary Shona Robison.

Ms Robison, who could be given a new portfolio in a reshuffle, may well have done all she can, as evidenced by her announcement yesterday of a new initiative to cut waiting times – just as figures showed targets were missed.

This doesn’t mean she has failed dismally. Health secretary is a huge challenge when working with an NHS under pressure of limited resources, an ageing population, never mind factors such as poverty, obesity and substance abuse.

While she has overall responsibility, and must fight her corner for more resources, no one person can run NHS Scotland, and no single person can transform it.

If one minister is replaced by another, that’s no guarantee waiting times will be met. As long as resources are insufficient, the position will be something of a poisoned chalice.