Leader comment: New Edinburgh venue to be welcomed

Edinburgh may consider itself to be Scotland’s cultural capital, but the shortage of venue spaces has undermined this claim for many years. Indeed, it is said that the city has not constructed a purpose-built concert hall for 100 years. Yes, it has had innovations such as Dance Base and the Traverse but neither fall into this category.

We report today on a welcome step forward in plans for a new 1,000-seater concert hall in St Andrew Square. The building already has £35 million of funding committed and requires a final £10m from public donations and other sources.

While visuals have yet to be unveiled, the location is splendid, right in the heart of the city and part of the modernisation of St Andrew Square.

The Edinburgh International Festival and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra will surely benefit, but also pop concerts and other attractions.

Edinburgh has lagged behind not only Glasgow, but other UK and European cities. Now, after much talk, plans are moving and this development is to be welcomed.