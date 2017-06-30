Leader comment: Moving streets ahead on mental health

In backing the 100 Streets Challenge yesterday, a charity campaign launched to keep people active and improve their mental wellbeing, former Scotland rugby internationalist Scott Hastings pointed to recent progress made in lifting the stigma over mental illness.

It’s true that we are now far more at ease talking about mental health than before, which has contributed to significant strides in getting treatment for those who need it. Much of that progress comes from people like Scott and his wife Jenny, who has struggled with depression, highlighting the cause and showing that it can affect anyone.

For too long, these issues were ducked, and yet research by charity Support in Mind Scotland shows that one in four people in Scotland experiences a mental health issue each year.

“This is such a simple thing to do and can make such a difference,” says Scott. He’s right. The 100 Streets Challenge is a welcome and commendable venture which deserves support. Every step of the way is another step towards transforming the way we think about mental health.