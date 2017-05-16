Leader comment: Mollie’s Everest inspires all

Mount Everest, Earth’s highest mountain, has been conquered by 26-year old Mollie Hughes who scaled both its north and south faces – making her the youngest British climber to do so.

The legendary mountain, whose summit was first reached by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in May 1953, has received some negative publicity as being yet another item on the “bucket list”.

But in Mollie’s case this most certainly does not apply. She’s pushing boundaries both in climbing and human terms as many have done before her, and will continue to do so in the true spirit of adventure.

Before she left Mollie said she hoped that her second expedition would inspire other young women to realise “challenges can be overcome and dreams achieved”.

Not only that, she’s raising money for charity while undertaking this risky venture most of us can only dream about.

Hopefully it will inspire others to reach for the sky to achieve their dreams.

We all wish her a safe descent and look forward to her returning to Edinburgh to tell her story.