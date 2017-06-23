Leader comment: Loch upgrade a boon for all

The stretch of the A82 which hugs the western banks of Loch Lomond as it snakes north towards Crianlarich is one of Scotland’s most scenic routes. It is a shame, however, that so few drivers get the chance to truly savour it, given they must watch the road like a hawk.

The section of road, sandwiched between the loch’s waters and steep hillside, has achieved notoriety over the years thanks to its twisting turns and narrow lanes, a shortcoming that has given many motorists cause to fear for their safety. Thankfully, a solution is in sight with the announcement that the road is to be widened to improve safety.

That is welcome news not only for the 4,000 vehicles who pass through it each day, but also for the Highlands economy; the road is a gateway to the north, used heavily by industry.

At a cost of up to £380 million, the work is not cheap, but it is a prudent use of public money compared to a £4 billion plan for a tunnel.

Let us hope that, in time, drivers will have the opportunity to enjoy what is surely one of the country’s great road journeys, instead of merely tolerating it.