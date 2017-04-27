Leader comment: It will be a tough property to sell

It would be the perfect haven for someone feeling a little fragile or of a nervous disposition - the apparently blast-proof Rosehearty Tower, aka Britain’s “toughest” house.

For the rest of us, the former RAF bombing range observatory is hardly practical, or indeed attractive, with its air traffic control tower looks.

The 45ft tower had to be able to withstand the odd stray bomb dropped by aircraft aiming for a target in the North Sea.

Since converted into a four-bedroom house, this oddity has been put on the market at offers over £350,000 - less than half its construction cost.

Commanding 360 degree views of the Aberdeenshire coastline aside, the 23-year-old building might have been handier as a home if it had been around for the Second World War.

If we were on the brink of World War Three, it could be regarded as a bit more des res. Oh, wait...

Donald Trump has just called senators to the White House for a private briefing. As tensions rise over North Korea, maybe Rosehearty Tower could be home sweet home after all.