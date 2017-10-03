Leader comment: Gun law ensures there will be further tragedy

It is tempting to say that another day brings another deadly shooting toll in the United States, but this time the attack on an open-air concert in Las Vegas is the worst of its type in recent history.

At the time of writing, 58 were dead, and more than 500 injured, after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of an overlooking hotel.

So far, we do not know the motivation behind this appalling act by Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old from Nevada who killed himself after the shooting spree.

Islamic State has claimed to be behind the attack, but there is no evidence to support this possibility.

There has also been a suggestion that Paddock had psychological issues. This is speculation, although anyone who opens automatic fire on a crowd of concert-goers is unlikely to be of sound mind.

Until further details emerge, we can only guess what lies behind this awful tragedy.

But what we can say once again is that the United States will continue to be blighted by horrific carnage as long as firearms ownership is considered acceptable.

There were ten guns in the room where Paddock was found. Sadly, we will learn of another Paddock, with access to another shocking armoury, before long.