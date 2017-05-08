Leader comment: Government must be clearer on migration

As Theresa May seeks a mandate to proceed with Brexit negotiations under her own terms, there are certain issues that should be central to her case. Immigration is clearly one of them.

But in keeping with the Prime Minister’s campaigning so far, we have heard little in the way of substance. It’s hard to know if the Conservatives agree on what the detail of their immigration policy should be. When pressed on the matter, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said that the party’s manifesto will not be identical to the last two election campaigns, but Mrs May says there will be no back-tracking, and the target will be to reduce net immigration to the “tens of thousands”. It’s suitably vague, but is it credible? Net immigration stood at 273,000 in 2016, and it is 20 years since that figure was below 100,000 – a reasonable interpretation of what Mrs May means by “tens of thousands”.

In all of this, we must not make the mistake of assuming that the EU is to blame for high net migration. It accounts for less than half of the total figure, at 44 per cent. The other 56 per cent, from the rest of the world, is already within the British government’s control.

There is also a dilemma here. The suggestion being made is that immigrants who shore up our workforce will be permitted entry if they are important to the economy. But those who come here to work account for half of the annual influx. Reducing the immigration figure by enough to get anywhere near the target – whether notional or not – will be tough if an exception is to be made for the majority of migrants.

The government could instead halt the flow of students into the UK, and by doing so, harm our universities and cut off a supply of skilled workers who can help to drive economic growth if they stay on. Or the number of asylum seekers and illegal immigrants could be tackled. However, the most recent figures show that just over 12,000 people were granted asylum over a 12-month period. Even striking all of them from the equation at a stroke would make minimal difference to the headline figures.

Of course, the Conservative manifesto, when published, could yet contain a coherent strategy on immigration. On the evidence of recent years, however, when net migration targets have been missed again and again, we are entitled to doubt whatever the document says will be done.