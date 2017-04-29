Leader comment: Gina Miller donation not a game-changer

Gina Miller may feel she’s being very generous by donating up to £55,000 to fight the Conservatives in Scotland, but the gesture appears to be of the token variety.

She has pledged the cash in an attempt to protect vulnerable SNP MPs from a Tory surge, as part of a campaign against a hard Brexit.

Her crowdfunding appeal has raised nearly £300,000 so far. However, non-party campaign groups are restricted to spending up to £9,750 in each constituency.

Compared to the millions of pounds which will be lavished on general election campaigning by the main parties, that amounts to little more than a penny tinkling into their vast war chests.

What she has offered won’t buy very much more than a few mail shots, when her donation is divided among the target constituencies - and that won’t change much.

Mrs Miller may also have misjudged the Scottish dynamic in this election.

Just as not all Conservatives voted for Brexit, not all SNP members cast their ballot to remain in the EU.