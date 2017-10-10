Leader comment: Escaping the tourist trap

The photographer, Martin Parr, once pointed out that the reality of a place can be markedly different from the mythology surrounding it. There is a good chance recent visitors to some of Scotland’s most cherished locales will agree.

We should be only too happy to share Scotland’s natural treasures with the wider world, but when the promise of an unspoilt vista sits ill at ease with the reality of crowded roads, rammed cafes, and “No Vacancies” signs, there is a problem.

The decision by VisitScotland to conduct an infrastructure review amid concerns the most popular destinations are being overwhelmed is timely. Some, such as Skye, are thriving communities, and we must ensure economic benefits are not undermined by an inability to cope with visitor numbers. The North Coast 500, meanwhile, has been a resounding branding success, but its roads are strained and accommodation is hard to come by.

Businesses in rural Scotland depend on tourism, but they also need assurances that its negative impacts will be mitigated. It is time they received more in the way of support.