Leader comment: Eagles are golden opportunity

Encouraging the magnificent golden eagle – one of Scotland’s most iconic birds – back into the hills and glens of South West Scotland is surely a cause deserving of wide support. It has been embraced by relevant organisations such as Forestry Commission Scotland, Scottish Natural Heritage, Buccleuch Estates and the Scottish Government. And the project has secured funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop the work.

All this has broader benefits than the cardinal mission of specie protection. The prospect of glimpsing a golden eagle in full flight is a major feature of Scotland’s burgeoning wildlife tourism sector. And the project is almost certain to attract visitors and trade to our border towns.

All this, however, is easier to promote than to put into practice. There is evident tension and disagreement about how to proceed from here. Some farmers and estate owners may have doubts. Sheep farmers in particular are anxious over the threat to livestock in the lambing season. Others, such as RSPB Scotland, have reservations about the pooling of information as part of efforts to combat wildlife crime. It has argued for information to be withheld about the disappearance of some birds of prey to prevent potential perpetrators from hiding or disposing of evidence. Questions have also arisen over the way that Police Scotland records wildlife crime.

These issues require attention and should be tackled. But the broader goal should not be lost. This money and strategy should be welcomed, so that the benefits to the whole area, including increased wildlife tourism, which continues to grow in popularity, will be realised.