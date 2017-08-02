Leader comment: Don’t keep mum on exercise

Just one in ten Scottish children between the ages of ten and 11 is hitting the recommended levels of physical activity every day.

Are we shocked? Yes, hopefully. Are we surprised? Probably not.

How often do you see children sitting staring at smartphones? iPads? Or playing computer games?

At this very important age of development, our children are growing increasing indolent in front of our eyes. And it could have a long-term consequence.

Obesity already poses a major problem, and it’s hard to see how this will improve. Significantly, little difference was noted in the study between deprived and affluent backgrounds.

Guidelines say every child should manage 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Opposition politicians have been quick to lay the blame on the SNP government. And yes, they can do more. But every parent, every teacher, every volunteer must do their utmost to encourage, cajole and demand our children become active. The future health of Scotland depends on it.