Leader comment: Daily Mile should be for all

It was a beautifully simple idea that has caught on in schools across Scotland, with thousands of pupils now walking or jogging a mile a day.

Now the scheme is to be extended to workplaces as ministers strive to make us the first “Daily Mile Nation”.

Pupils at St Agatha's Primary in Leven take part in the Daily Mile. Now companies are being encouraged to follow schools and take up the challenge.

It’s a great idea, building on the success in education, with colleges and universities now also being urged to take part.

In the sedentary culture of offices, the Daily Mile could make a great difference to the health of staff and productivity of organisations.

Health experts warn that prolonged sitting is killing us, however much we exercise at other times.

The most effective exercise is that built into our daily routines, so the Daily Mile will give employees permission to leave their desks where many do not even take screen breaks.

It should also take only 15 minutes, so be manageable by those with the shortest lunch hours.

Fulfilling the challenge could be combined with small changes to other everyday activities, such as using the stairs rather than taking the lift. Time for us all to step to it.