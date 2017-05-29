Leader comment: Corbyn can’t put principle ahead of pragmatism

Anyone who has followed Jeremy Corbyn’s long political career will not have been overly surprised at his staunch remarks yesterday concerning the possibility of striking a deal at Westminster with the SNP following the general election.

By reiterating that there will be “no deals” and “no alliance”, he left the electorate in no doubt that he is not willing to consider Nicola Sturgeon’s overtures.

It is understandable why Mr Corbyn has maintained his position. By ruling out any alliance with the SNP, he is giving potential Labour voters in Scotland reason to back his party. Were he to have signalled the possibility of doing a deal, that proportion of the electorate would, in all likelihood, go against their instincts.

Mr Corbyn is a man of principle who has remained steadfast in his views for decades. While that is perceived by some within his party as a damaging stubbornness, it is fundamental to his vision of politics.

But waging election battles and governing are two different beasts. With opinion polls cutting the Tory lead, there is every chance he could find himself in a position where he could form a government with the support of the SNP. Were that scenario to come to pass, he would be invited to take a different path.

His failure to do so would put the Conservatives back in power, in which case Mr Corbyn would not be forgiven by Labour voters. Idealism is fine and well, but he has not been in this position before. If he wishes to take power, he will in all likelihood have to adopt a more pragmatic approach.

Of course, that would raise other issues. The SNP may demand a second independence referendum as a condition of agreeing to do a deal with Labour, although that is not just a dilemma for Mr Corbyn; were Ms Sturgeon’s advances to be rejected by Labour, and she in turn went back on her promise to pursue “progressive policies” as part of an alliance, she would face a torrent of criticism.

If any of the main political parties in Britain should take heed from the mistakes of the past, it is surely the SNP, given what transpired after it failed to back Labour in 1979.

It is one thing to seek concessions, but it is surely just as important to be mindful of the repercussions of rejecting consensus politics. Mr Corbyn has left himself little room for manoeuvre. There is a chance he may come to regret that in nine days’ time.