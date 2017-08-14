Leader comment: Confusion reigns in Cabinet

Here is the news – this week: Chancellor Philip Hammond and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox appear to have settled their differences and written a joint article stressing any Brexit deal would not be indefinite or a “back door” to staying in the EU.

Meanwhile James Chapman, former chief of staff to Brexit Secretary David Davis, has said leaving the EU will be a “calamity” and claims two Cabinet ministers had expressed interest in a new centre party to oppose Brexit.

As for Mr Davis, he said he did not know the article was going to appear. Pro-Brexit Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg says the party is “broadly united” on Brexit but support is growing for a leadership bid.

And Prime Minister Theresa May? She returns today from a three-week holiday in the Alps to find the hills at Westminster hardly alive to the sound of music.

What’s going on? Each week brings more confusion. The government’s Brexit approach has been marked by lack of leadership. Mrs May must work not only to ensure that her Cabinet stays in tune but also to win over doubters.