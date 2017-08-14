Search

Leader comment: Confusion reigns in Cabinet

As Prime Minister Theresa May returns from holiday, she will need to show leadership skills to get her Cabinet and Brexit in order.
As Prime Minister Theresa May returns from holiday, she will need to show leadership skills to get her Cabinet and Brexit in order.
Here is the news – this week: Chancellor Philip Hammond and  International Trade Secretary Liam Fox appear to have settled their  differences and written a joint  article stressing any Brexit deal would not be indefinite or a “back door” to staying in the EU.

Meanwhile James Chapman, former chief of staff to Brexit  Secretary David Davis, has said  leaving the EU will be a “calamity” and claims two Cabinet ministers had expressed interest in a new  centre party to oppose Brexit.

As for Mr Davis, he said he did not know the article was going to appear. Pro-Brexit Tory Jacob  Rees-Mogg says the party is  “broadly united” on Brexit but support is growing for a leadership bid.

And Prime Minister Theresa May? She returns today from a  three-week holiday in the Alps to find the hills at Westminster hardly alive to the sound of music.

What’s going on? Each week brings more confusion. The  government’s Brexit approach has been marked by lack of leadership. Mrs May must work not only to ensure that her Cabinet stays in tune but also to win over doubters.