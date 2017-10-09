Leader comment: Cash incentive is just a start to fixing teacher crisis

Nobody could doubt the scale of the task facing education secretary John Swinney as he tries to drive up standards while tackling a staffing crisis in key subjects.

Mr Swinney oversees an education system where staff morale is low and parents’ confidence is shaken; new thinking on long-term problems affecting schools is required.

So we give a cautious welcome to the education secretary’s announcement yesterday that Scottish professionals are to be offered £20,000 bursaries to help them retrain as teachers in STEM subjects such as maths and science.Financial inducement isn’t the most elegant response to a shortage of teachers but, given the scale of the problem, it must be worth a try.

However, the offer is not in itself a solution. There remain deeper problems in the education system.

Mr Swinney may well entice some bright new candidates, but that won’t address the fact that too many qualified teachers feel unable to remain within the profession.

Paying extra to bring more teachers into a damaged system will only make a difference if that system can be repaired.