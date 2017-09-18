Leader comment: Bravo to Beaumont

It seemed like an impossible challenge – one indeed worthy of Phileas Fogg.

Today, Mark Beaumont will complete his mammoth 80 day cycle around the world, arriving in Paris a full day ahead of schedule – much like Jules Verne’s fictional hero.

The achievement is nothing short of breathtaking. By the time he dismounts, he will have covered 18,000 miles or 240 miles a day.

He has been in the saddle for 16 hours a day to stay on schedule.

All this comes almost a decade after his original world record where he circumnavigated the globe in 194 days – an achievement which now seems positively leisurely.

His record was whittled down to 123 days by New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson and the challenge, like a red rag, was laid down again for Beaumont.

The whole country will today join in congratulating Beaumont on his incredible feat of endurance and we hope he can now enjoy the adulation and a well earned rest.

Knowing him as we do, however, he is likely to be already eyeing up the next challenge.