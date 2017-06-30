Leader comment: A lesson never to be ignored

Ten years ago a terror attack at Glasgow Airport failed because of a concrete door post and the actions of bystanders at Glasgow Airport. Hundreds could have been killed.

In the aftermath, Scotland found comfort in our ordinary heroes – Stephen Clarkson, John Smeaton, Alex McIlveen and others – and the attack became the subject of typically Scottish stand up humour.

Many changes were brought about as a result of Glasgow, and major public transport hubs and other buildings have some key risks removed. But there is no reason for complacency.

A series of recent attacks in European cities as well as London and Manchester – many of them involving vehicles – underline the need for vigilance.

Another attack could happen again at anytime. Scotland is as open to an another terrorist incident as anywhere in Europe.

And while we must do everything to maintain our hard-won freedoms, as a society we must be alert to the risks. Glasgow was a narrow escape.