Kevin Hobbs: Scotland’s maritime industry still buoyant

The maritime services ­sector in Scotland is ­estimated to support 54,900 jobs, contributes £2.7 billion to the economy and generates tax revenues of just under £1 billion.

The figures, published by ­Maritime UK in 2015, are based on the direct, indirect and induced impact. They are impressive figures by any sector standard, yet there seems to be an enduring perception that the maritime industry in Scotland, in particular shipbuilding, is diminishing in importance.

On the contrary, Scotland has a vibrant and active maritime sector and it is still one of the country’s main industries. Scotland offers a ‘one-stop-shop’ for international ship owners with the availability of shipbuilding, repair services, first-class education and training facilities, ship management and support.

It is true that the number of ­commercial shipyards in ­Scotland has declined since the 1970s. But the sector is made up of a range of services, employing people in many types of roles.

The figures quoted include the direct employment of 35,600 ­people in the ports and shipping ­industries and a further 9,800 ­people employed by suppliers to the sector.

Of that total, around 10,000 jobs are supported by Ministry of Defence contracts being delivered on the Upper Clyde and at Rosyth. This summer, work will begin to build eight Type 26 frigates, safeguarding jobs until 2035, and the fourth of five offshore patrol vessels is underway.

Recent investment in commercial shipbuilding is evidence of confidence in Scotland’s experience and expertise. Entrepreneur Jim McColl has invested millions in the Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited’s (FMEL) shipyard at Port Glasgow, which is currently building two dual fuel ferries for the Clyde and Hebrides ferry service, contracted by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd. It is an immensely technical and complex project, the first of its kind in the UK, to build a vessel capable of running on marine gas oil and liquefied natural gas.

Demand for sustainable transport options is only set to increase. Yards with this type of high-tech experience will be in demand; the opportunities need to be seized.

Glasgow is a world-class centre for ship management. The city also has a strong maritime education reputation, with a brand new, state-of-the-art facility at Glasgow City College and the north-east has its own nautical ­centre of excellence at the Scottish Maritime Academy.

There is a newly formed ‘Scottish maritime cluster’, a group involving several pre-eminent companies committed to maximising ­economic growth and securing a larger share of the multi-billion dollar global maritime market.

In addition, a growth strategy is being driven by Scottish Enterprise to boost the economic benefits of the aerospace, defence, marine and security industries.

The maritime sector must grasp the opportunity to gain more prominence and recognition for its importance to the economy.

We need to be confident, ambitious and proactive to ensure that positive momentum is maintained.

Kevin Hobbs is chief executive at ­Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited.