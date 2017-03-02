Keith Howell: Dementia still hard to talk about

For many families afflicted by the scourge of Alzheimer’s, it can be hard to find any crumbs of comfort as it impacts on those they love and care for.

My generation remembers when cancer was a taboo subject, with people reluctant to speak about a diagnosis. Thankfully that has now changed, helped no doubt by improved survival rates in the main types of the disease.

For those afflicted by Alzheimer’s and the other dementias, it can now be just as hard to talk about as it once was about cancer. Ironically, advances in healthcare mean people live longer and suffer dementia when they might otherwise have not, with dementia itself now a very common cause of death. Sadly, we have also seen a recent focus on sporting legends in boxing, rugby and football, with concerns that head impacts might have contributed to the onset of dementia.

My wife and I have seen all our parents suffering from dementia, including three with long-term Alzheimer’s. For us it has felt like there is a plague infecting people in old age. I appreciate that for many there are new drug treatments and support systems that provide some relief for those falling victim to this awful disease, encouraging the view that the disease need not change who they are. Sadly that has not been our experience, nor I suspect is it for many families.

Early suspicions of memory loss and signs of odd behaviour are all too readily explained away as old age forgetfulness or mood swings. In our case only one of our parents self-diagnosed in time to get early access through a GP to drugs that can help slow the advance of the disease. For the rest, we eventually overcame a reluctance to face up to the truth and secured a proper diagnosis, but too late for medication to help.

Alzheimer’s attacks the very essence of our being, relentlessly eating away at the critical elements that define a life. At its worst, all self-respect and human dignity can be lost, with loved ones often helpless witnesses to a slow motion personal tragedy.

While for many there has been no happy ending to the impact of Alzheimer’s on their lives, for others there is both help and hope. There are more than 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, predicted to rise to more than a million by 2025 and about two million by 2050. Many benefit from family and professional carers who work tirelessly to help them deal with the effects of dementia in their daily lives. The best of that care is truly inspirational, as people dedicate their lives to supporting those struggling to deal with what were once the easiest of daily tasks.

Medical research throughout the UK is seeking to identify links and ultimately causes in the process of dementia. There is a real expectation that this work will provide ways to better treat and ideally prevent the ravages of Alzheimer’s on the old age that we all want to enjoy and not fear.

Keith Howell is a business consultant. He lives in West Linton, Peeblesshire and blogs on www.nupateer.com