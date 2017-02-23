Keith Howell: Brexit deal won’t be hard or soft but in the middle

The June 2016 EU referendum result opened up a number of phoney wars, with various political combatants exploiting the Brexit result, often with less than clear motives.

The UK’s new Prime ­Minister was in the unenviable position of defending a cause she didn’t campaign for, whilst opponents and supposed allies took ­every opportunity to criticise a lack of clarity on Brexit aims before she was ready to reveal her hand.

It has suited those ­seeking political advantage from Brexit to suggest that the UK government has not known what it was doing, and the modern obsession with sound bites has not helped.

For some ‘Brexit means Brexit’, was simply a ­process by which the UK cleanly leaves the EU, while for ­others it showed the government was unable to spell out what they were planning.

Meanwhile, the general public have been understandably bemused about how a straightforward referendum question on whether the UK remains in or leaves the EU has spawned so many possible outcomes, with seemingly endless variants of hard to soft Brexit.

Theresa May’s Brexit objectives speech and subsequent White Paper mean it is now less easy for critics to claim ignorance of what is intended. We all now know that leaving the EU is intended to get back control over three key areas namely, UK immigration, law-making, and financial contributions to the EU budget.

With general agreement on the benefits to our exporters of retaining as much access as possible to the EU single market, a degree of compromise on one or more of those three key aspects is likely.

Of course, the devil is in the detail, and for some like EU nationals already living here, that detail can be all important.

Yet, despite the warnings of pessimists, some unanimity is emerging between UK and EU leaders seeking a ­mutually beneficial outcome, including not disrupting the lives of EU and UK citizens living in different parts of the EU.

Those arguing for a harder Brexit with no compromises, act as if the UK has not been a part of the EU for the last 43 years. Others demand full membership of the ­single market, knowing neither the UK or EU can agree, in the case of the SNP hoping to engineer a second independence referendum in the ­process.

A middle ground compromise is where the Brexit ­negotiations will likely end up, neither as bad or as ­perfect as some would have us believe, with the UK ­government getting the best deal available.

On that basis, no further ­referendum is required on the terms of the final deal unless you are seeking to overturn the original result.

Equally, calling a ­second Scottish independence ­referendum off the back of Brexit would ignore the fact that the people of Scotland do not want one and the ­likelihood that, if forced to choose, they would in any case favour the UK over the EU.

Keith Howell is a business consultant. He lives in West ­Linton, Peeblesshire, and blogs at www.nupateer.com