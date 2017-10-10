Kathryn Welch: Get your mind in tune by being creative – and take a break from cares

For some, it’s a brief respite from work and family commitments – for others it’s a lifeline that gets them through the day. However, and ­wherever, ­people get creative we know that it does more than just fill up the hours. An increasing body of scientific ­evidence points to the arts for physical well-being, from increased lung capacity through singing to improved joint flexibility through dance.

When it comes to mental ­well-being, however, the benefits of taking part in creative cultural ­activity are less easy to quantify. Anecdotal evidence is something Voluntary Arts Scotland is privileged to hear time and again. The woman who found her way out of the fog of bereavement by joining a sewing group; the young person who gained confidence from getting involved in a drama group; the man whose self-esteem grew after becoming a member of his local choir.

Kathryn Welch, Director, Voluntary Arts Scotland

This month, as part of the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, Voluntary Arts Scotland is running Write Time, Write Place, a poetry workshop to explore how being creative makes us feel – but week in, week out, people in groups across the country know exactly what that feels like.

Like most things, mental well-being is a continuum, and we’re all on there somewhere. While we would never suggest that a dose of drama or singing is the answer to all ­mental health issues, the impact cannot be ignored.

At the RE:Tune Project in Glasgow, the winners of Voluntary Arts’ 2017 Epic Award, ex-service personnel suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and refugees fleeing conflict have found a powerful avenue to recovery via making their own guitars.

“All the things they’ve experienced holds them in stasis,’ said RE:Tune’s founder, David McHarg. ‘It’s like a stagnant pool in their mind that needs to be refreshed so they can move forward – but for that to happen you need creativity with a purpose.

“We’ve all held a musical instrument, but most people don’t understand the workings – and that’s what we explain to them. At the end, they look back and say ‘I made that’. You can actually see the change in people, the pleasure in their achievement.”

When the stresses and strains of running RE:Tune, including the never-ending quest for funding, gets too much, McHarg turns to painting. “I hadn’t painted since school, but somebody bought me a canvas and oil paints and I started dabbling,” he said. “I never thought I’d be able to do it, but now it’s my ­lifeline. It’s like saying ‘OK world, I’ll get back to you, this is my time’.”

The members of Granny Green’s Big Night Out in Edinburgh have much the same experience. Each week, ­people of all ages and skills meet in a city centre bar to stitch and knit, m­aking friends and sharing life ­experiences.

“There’s something very beneficial about creating,” said Granny Green’s coordinator, Jennifer Muir. “Because you’re concentrating and doing something constructive, it feels like a good use of your time, but the part of your brain that’s usually going ‘Aagh, I’m so stressed!’ is allowed to rest – and that can be very therapeutic.”

Voluntary Arts Scotland not only advocates for groups already taking part in creative cultural activity, to ensure an infrastructure in which they can flourish, but encourages everyone to explore their creativity knowing the impact it can have.

Emily Stewart, arts coordinator for Falkirk & District Association for Mental Health, found that when she started the Freedom of Voice Choir.

“The choir has had such a ­massive impact on people, it really is quite incredible,” she said. “People who wouldn’t even make eye contact before are now laughing, smiling, going out with others and really ­living their life. They’re not just ­surviving, they’re thriving.” Organisations ­regularly find that the arts can have a positive effect on mental health recovery.

“The thing about mental health is that it can go up and down,” said Stewart. “It can be unpredictable, you never know what’s around the ­corner. People lead very busy lives without sparing much thought for their own mental health. But a creative output can be so empowering, knowing you have ­certain tools you can apply to bring the stress or anxiety down a bit.

“The arts are so important in so many ways, especially for mental health – but they are important for everyone’s mental health.” For more information about Voluntary Arts Scotland, visit www.vascotland.org.uk. Write Time, Write Place is at ­Paisley Arts Centre, Thursday 12 October, 6-8pm.

