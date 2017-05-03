John V Lloyd: UK has got Eurovision all wrong

Time to come out of the closet. I will be at a ­Eurovision Song Contest party next Saturday and – it gets worse – I’ll be wearing my Malta football top, red and white ­Malta hat, waving a Maltese flag and ­sharing pastizzi.

I am not alone. The Voice and Let It Shine cannot come near the nine million UK viewers who will tune in. Indeed, 200m will watch across Europe. It’s beamed to North America, China and Australasia. It is the biggest non-sporting TV event in the world (Justin Timberlake appeared in 2016, well aware the audience dwarfs the Super Bowl).

Why then does the BBC treat it as a risible festival of high camp? Yes, it is LGBT friendly and Dana International (1998) and Conchita Wurst (2014) were surely groundbreaking. It can also strike a serious theme – Jamala won it for Ukraine last year with a song entitled 1944. Russians and Ukrainians got the message.

Europeans are baffled that Britain has the world’s second-biggest pop industry worth £4.2bn annually and employing 110,000 people, but it’s 20 years since our last success.

Why then do we not send Adele, One Direction, Little Mix or Ellie Goulding? After all, Loreen’s 2012 winner Euphoria for Sweden was streamed 200m times.

Other nations, like Malta, take it seriously, with the jury replaced by a public vote. Here the sneering BBC jury in 2014 ignored the overwhelming public vote for the sexy Polish milkmaids and marked them last.In Sweden, nearly all the population votes and more than 30,000 attend selection night. They know that ­staging the contest showcases their country. Remember – ­Riverdance was an interval act in Ireland in 1994.

Last year, in Sweden, the presenters staged a wonderful pastiche interval act explaining the ingredients of a successful Eurovision song. We should take heed. After all, this contest gave us Julio Iglesias, Celine Dion, Olivia Newton John and Abba as well as classics like ­Volare, Waterloo and Congratulations.

In the days when we won, we sent Sir Cliff Richard,Lulu, Sandie Shaw and Bucks Fizz. Most recently, our contenders were X Factor failures.

One jury member Cec Sammy (you may well ask who she may be) excitedly proclaimed England will do well. Apart from anything else, the singer representing the UK this year is Lucie Jones, who is Welsh.

One can laugh, but our ­amateurish entrants go up against major pop stars. “We do not know this Russian,” imparted Sir Terry Wogan during the 2008 contest. Dima Blain had only sold millions of records, won MTV awards, had numerous No 1s, and went on to win!

So, I suggest enhancing your evening by supporting the ­country you holiday in. Partake of their food and drink and vote for them. Appear knowledgeable when you translate “Le grand concours de chansons de l’Eurovision” to your admiring guests – or “nul points” which we got in 2003.

John V Lloyd is an author. He lives in Inverkeithing, Fife.