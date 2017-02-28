John V Lloyd: Tony Hall’s smoke and mirrors for BBC Scotland

Tony Hall, BBC Director General, must be a very smug man just now. He has quelled rebellion in the North with a smoke and mirrors performance reminiscent of Paul Daniels.

We are not to get a ‘Scottish Six’, nor a percentage of our TV licence fee to be used here in line with Wales, 95 per cent, or Northern Ireland, 74 per cent.

The BBC will increase it to 68 per cent, but even that is not guaranteed. We are to have £30 million for a new BBC Scotland channel although, admittedly, £11m of that is being transferred from programmes made for BBC2 in Scotland. Yet our politicians have fallen for his sleight of hand.

The Scotsman editorial was more reflective. Talk of the greatest BBC investment here in years tells you all you need to know about what has gone before in a country which raises £320m in TV licence fees.

The employment of 80 new journalists and funding for drama and documentaries for the UK network are welcome, but why the silence on complete commission and editorial independence?

Why do the changes not come in till autumn 2018, given the BBC pilots are said to be well advanced?

Why is the new BBC Scotland News to be at 9pm? We are not accustomed to that time slot, and will put it in competition directly with the best dramas and documentaries of the week – or have I answered my own question?

If the argument is that it will allow the TV audience to watch the BBC News At Ten, it will result in unnecessary duplication.

Two other figures put the BBC Scotland budget in some context.The BBC annual income is £4827m while Netflix series The Crown – just one programme series – cost £100m! Why then can the decision not to accede to a ‘Scottish Six’ be seen as such a defeat?

Even today on the BBC national (sic) news, it is not uncommon for issues such as the ‘junior doctors dispute’ to be lead item even though it is not pertinent to Scotland.

London-based news will tell you that there is to be a northern powerhouse but just before you feel delighted for Inverness,you soon twig that they are referring to Leeds or Manchester.Some critics claim that a “Scottish Six” would be parochial yet every weekday one can listen to the superb Good Morning Scotland programme on BBC Radio Scotland with an appropriate mix of Scottish, British, and world news, with intelligent discussion and analysis.

Furthermore, it would be difficult to imagine highly experienced TV journalists like Sally Magnusson and Jackie Bird not anchoring a programme as polished as anything London provides. It is proving difficult not to discern a link between the lack of a Scottish Six and any forthcoming Independence Referendum.The BBC’s deserved reputation for impartiality took a massive hit last time.Tony Hall believes he has answered it.

John V Lloyd is an author. He lives in Dunfermline.