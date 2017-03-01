John Maguire: If technology is available we must use it

If ever there were two sporting events which showed such a contrast in the fortunes of sports teams then surely it was last weekend’s Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield and the EFL Cup Final at Wembley. And the key difference in the final results of both games was the availability of instant replay technology.

Of all the major sports played around the world only football still refuses to use technology to ensure fair play and avoid cheating. Tennis, cricket, Rugby Union and American football all employ technology – and these sports are all the better for it.

For years Scottish football teams, at both national and club level, have been unfairly penalised by poor refereeing decisions: sometimes by having perfectly good goals disallowed; sometimes by having illegal goals wrongly awarded against us; and sometimes by having players dismissed after an opponent has simulated a foul against them. In my book “simulation” is a synonym for cheating.

Of course it’s not only Scotland that has suffered from outrageously bad refereeing decisions. Poor Ireland missed out on going to the 2010 World Cup Finals thanks to Thierry Henry’s blatant handball that resulted in France winning the World Cup play-off in 2009.

And how many bad refereeing decisions this season may have robbed Leicester City of valuable points, resulting in the recent sacking of Claudio Ranieri? In Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley, Southampton scored a perfectly good goal against Manchester United, only to have it disallowed by a very poor decision from the linesman. Had instant replay technology been allowable then it’s possible to think that Southampton might have won the Cup Final.

By contrast on Saturday at Murrayfield, Scotland’s thoroughly deserved victory over Wales in the Six Nations Championship was assured because of the availability of technology. Wales looked to have scored a perfectly good try when their No 9 nine went over in the corner. However, the instant replay showed that he had been dragged into touch before he grounded the ball – so the try was disallowed.

Scotland scored a very similar try when Tommy Seymour went over in the corner, although there was some doubt if his elbow had nudged the touch line before grounding the ball. On this occasion the technology confirmed the legitimacy of the Scotland try. If only Mr Joubert, who refereed Scotland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final game against Australia had made use of the technology available, then perhaps Scotland would have been Rugby World Cup Finalists...

Football fans pay a fortune to follow their team and the amounts of money available to successful teams from league, cup and European competitions is huge. So is it any wonder that “simulation” is rife?

Surely, given the enormous amounts of money at stake, it would not be unreasonable to deploy instant replay technology in all the top leagues?

Just ask the Scotland fans at Murrayfield who celebrated the victory over Wales – thanks to technology. Football fans deserve better.

John Maguire is a retired UK diplomat. He lives in Kelso.