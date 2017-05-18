John Edmonstone: Flexible learning boosts students and teachers

Digital technology has impacted every sector and industry across the world and it is no different in education.

The introduction of digital technologies to the sector has created a more flexible learning environment. Students can alter the place, rate and approach to study through online teaching provisions and fully integrated distance learning courses. They interact with peers, lecturers, researchers and resources from around the world gaining valuable knowledge, skills and competencies in technology, which is ultimately beneficial to future employers.

Digital technology is also enabling teaching practitioners to be more interactive and engaging and offers greater flexibility in learning materials and teaching methods. From a teaching perspective, this is a major shift and one that must be adopted by more lecturers if further education institutions want to continue to attract students.

A survey commissioned by Jisc of 16-24 year-olds shows that 75 per cent of higher education students believe that having staff with the appropriate digital skills is an important factor when choosing a college or university. The same survey found that 62 per cent believe technology keeps them more engaged. These results demonstrate learners’ expectations of HE institutions in a modern education environment.

At Glasgow Clyde College, we recently opened an innovation centre, an investment in digital technology and innovative learning spaces, encouraging learning and collaboration through technology. As well as students, it will be used by staff, who must be digitally savvy to provide students with an exceptional learning experience.

A report from the Commons Science and Technology Committee in June 2016 said: “Urgent action is needed to deal with the UK’s digital skills crisis, or it risks damaging the country’s productivity and competitiveness. It is thought 12.6 million adults lack basic digital skills, while 5.8 million have never used the internet at all.”

We expect all young people to be digital natives, but the skills gap is still there. Of course, there are many who don’t need help with touch-sensitive surfaces or connecting to the college’s collaborative screens, but there are also students who don’t know if their phone is android, how to manage multiple email accounts or how to upload files to the virtual learning environment.

Providing students with the right equipment and digital skill set creates a level platform for learning and collaboration, boosting confidence and creating new ways of working within the ever-changing digital landscape.

It is up to colleges and universities to ensure students have the skills and ability to use new powerful technologies purposefully and confidently when they step into the world of work.

The need to provide expert digital advice and ensure digital skills are taught and retained, will only increase over time. The future is about equitable access and empowerment so everyone can navigate the digital world.

John Edmonstone is eLearning Manager at Glasgow Clyde College