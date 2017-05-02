John Donnelly: Our progress has been substantial but as Edinburgh changes, so must we

Promoting Edinburgh as one of the best places in the world to work, live, invest, study and visit is a responsibility that our tight and committed team at Marketing Edinburgh take very seriously and are genuinely proud to fulfil. In recent years we’ve grown our influence, awareness and confidence, quietly building a reputation for delivering results.

I am pleased to report that the hard work continues to pay off. 2016/2017 was the most successful year in Marketing Edinburgh’s history, with positive results across the board, not only achieving or exceeding the vast majority of our strategic KPIs, but also generating revenue growth to a record level– a fact collaborated by an independent study which indicate a remarkable return on investment of 103:1 across all our activities on behalf of the city.

Working in conjunction with our partners, over the last 12 months Convention Edinburgh has secured conferences worth c.£85 million plus for the city. Our Conference Accommodation Booking service (CABs), has reported a terrific year, delivering room sales for local accommodation providers, 12 per cent up on target to £1.3m. Add to the mix a growth in membership revenue and film generating almost £8m for the city, it has been a good year.

Since becoming Chief Executive almost four years ago, one of my key ambitions was to reduce Marketing Edinburgh’s reliance in public funding, replacing it with investment from private business that benefit from a strong and aspirational Edinburgh. For the first time, we have achieved this goal.

As the Edinburgh City council funding has dropped from £1.3m in 2011 to £890k last year, more than 30 per cent, Marketing Edinburgh has stepped up. Not only countering reduced public finance support by securing new investment from our membership and partners, but exceeding it.

Since 2011 we have increased the ratio of private investment of overall revenue from 37 per cent to 53 per cent, generating a record high of £1.1m in private investment for 2016/2017.

Backed by in-house marketing experts and informed insight, Marketing Edinburgh is in a unique position to be the conduit between the private and public sectors.

We not only bring together new Partners with shared common business goals and markets, but ensure a cohesive joined up approach to all city campaigns. This bigger picture view guarantees a consistent, positive positioning of Edinburgh to all our target audiences.

Our recent international student recruitment campaign launched earlier this year is a great example, introducing an unprecedented level of collaboration between the city’s four universities.

While February’s Edinburgh’s Georgian Shadows, brought together Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG, Edinburgh World Heritage, Essential Edinburgh and VisitScotland, to create a flagship city centre event during the quiet shoulder months, celebrating the 250th anniversary of Edinburgh’s New Town and encouraging evening footfall.

Our progress has been substantial and solid foundations have been laid, but as the city changes, so must we. If the last four years were focused on building confidence and credibility as Edinburgh’s Destination Marketing Organisation, the next four will focus on our evolution to the next level, to become a Destination Marketing and Management Organisation.

The first stage of this transformation is already well underway. A complete restructure of Marketing Edinburgh’s Board is now in the final stages, complete with the soon-appointment of four new dynamic non-executives. What will emerge will be a new more agile, commercially-focussed Board, better placed to take advantage of emerging opportunities such as the outcomes of the City Vision and the City Region Deal. This, however, could only have been achieved as the result of the excellent work conducted by our existing Board who have steered the organisation successfully to this position.

I’m please to say it’s an ever-improving picture and one that will continue to develop and strengthen as Marketing Edinburgh evolves. Over the last four years we have earned the right to genuinely be considered as Edinburgh’s official marketing and promotions agency.

Now is the time for us to lead, innovate and take action. It is a challenge we are well up for.

John Donnelly, Chief Executive, Marketing Edinburgh