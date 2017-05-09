John Curtice: SNP should be concerned - in north east especially

So far as the SNP are concerned, there are two ways of looking at the Scotland-wide tally of first preference votes in Thursday’s elections.

On the one hand, it suggests that SNP support is holding firm. At 32.3 per cent, the party’s share is exactly the same as in the last round of local elections five years ago. On the other hand, 32 per cent is a long way short of the 50 per cent that the party won in 2015 and which they will need to come close to replicating if they are to hang on to most of their 56 Westminster seats in June.

In truth, the two figures are not directly comparable. In the local elections, just over 10 per cent of the vote in the local election went to Independents, and that would not happen in a general election. Some, though not all, of these voters would have voted SNP in a general election.

However, that cannot account for all of the discrepancy. There are two possible explanations. First, perhaps voters are less willing to vote for the party in local elections than they are in a UK general election (or indeed a Scottish Parliament election) and thus they will return to the fold in June.

Second, however, perhaps the local election tally is a sign of a decline in the party’s popularity – not necessarily to a figure as low as 32 per cent, but still perhaps to less than 50 per cent.

That after all, is what the opinion polls, which have been putting support for the party at around 42 per cent, have been telling us. But even if we opt for the former interpretation, there is still reason for the SNP to be concerned.

For while the party’s vote was up on 2012 in much of the West of Scotland, including by eight points in Glasgow, it was sharply down in many of its traditional strongholds in the north-east.

And it was in the north-east where the Conservatives – whose tally was up by 12 points across Scotland as a whole, enough to put them five points ahead of Labour – registered their biggest advances.

So even if the SNP’s vote is largely holding up in most of Scotland, the local results do give reason to believe it is not doing so in the north-east – and that as a result senior SNP MPs such as Angus Roberton in Moray and Pete Wishart in Perth have a fight on their hands.

- John Curtice is Professor of Politics, Strathclyde University

