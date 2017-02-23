John Cameron: Trump’s got it right in his pick for UN ambassador

Criticism of Donald Trump is so pervasive, that attention is diverted from the exceptionally able people being placed in key posts. One such is his new ambassador to the United Nations.

Born to Sikh immigrants in South Carolina, Nikki Haley entered politics straight from college and rose though Republican ranks to become the state’s first female governor.

She came to national prominence last year when she delivered the Republican Party’s response to President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address. While recognising the eloquence of America’s first African-American ­president she also felt ­constrained to observe that “his record had ­fallen very far short of his ­soaring words”.

When she became Trump’s choice for UN Ambassador she was subjected to abuse from the usual suspects – the Washington Post, the New York Times and CNN. But this ­contempt was not shared by the Senate which voted 96-4 in favour of her nomination.

She certainly rang a wake-up gong for the whole international community when she attended her first Security Council meeting devoted to issues in the Middle East. This lady is as tough as old boots and no security meeting on her watch will be allowed to chuck brickbats at Israel.

The meeting was supposed to discuss Middle East ­“security” yet nothing was said about ­Hezbollah’s build-up of rockets in Lebanon, Iran’s ­promotion of terrorism or Daesh.

She left no one in any doubt the new kid on the block would stand up to the UN’s anti-Israel bias and she would, “underscore the ironclad support of the United States for Israel”.

She went on: “The UN’s prejudiced approach to Israeli-Palestinian issues does the peace process no favours. It bears no relationship to the real world and its double standards are breathtaking.” She’s right. There are horrific injustices all over the world, especially in the Muslim world, but those are ignored by an institution obsessed with Israel.

Some UN ambassadors were superb: Henry Cabot Lodge, Adlai Stevenson, George Ball, George HW Bush, Daniel Moynihan, Andrew Young, Jeanne Kilpatrick and Madelaine Albright. Sadly, since the turn of the century, it has become a dumping ground and Obama’s two picks, Susan Rice and Samantha Power, were spectacularly inept.

Hillary Clinton is ­rightly criticised for America’s ­disastrous interference in Libya and Syria, but the blame should also fall on others – especially Rice and Power.

Trump’s most trusted adviser is his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner. But the press still ask what he’s doing about anti-Semitism.

If his ambassador to the world body is anything to go by the answer is plenty, though I have no doubt he will soon be facing the accusation of being Benjamin Netanyahu’s lap dog.

John Cameron is a retired minister with doctorates in science and theology. He also worked for GlaxoSmithKline and was a university lecturer. He lives in St Andrews, Fife.