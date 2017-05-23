John Cameron: The legacy of ensuring a proper burial for the fallen in our wars is a century old

One hundred years ago, the Imperial War Graves Commission was established to give a proper burial to those for whom some corner of a foreign field was their last resting place.

In 1960 the name changed to The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) and it is now an intergovernmental organisation of six nations which maintain the graveyards. The 1.7 million Commonwealth dead of both world wars are commemorated uniformly and equally on a headstone or memorial, irrespective of rank, race and creed in 153 countries.

The principal architects commissioned to design the memorials in France and Belgium were the English trio Sir Herbert Baker, Sir Reginald Blomfield and Sir Edwin Lutyens. The latter’s Thiepval Memorial on the Somme is truly haunting, while every Scottish traveller should try to see his Arras Memorial, a tribute to so many of our men who died on that ground.

I have also seen immensely moving memorials designed by that distinguished Scottish duo Sir Robert Lorimar in Italy and Sir John James Burnet at Gallipoli. Burnet’s Helles Memorial near Sedd el Bahr in Turkey is a particularly impressive 30-metre high obelisk recalling the 21,000 Commonwealth servicemen who have no known grave.

The man almost entirely responsible for this noble idea was Fabian Ware, a director of Rio Tinto who at 45 years of age was rejected in 1914 by the British Army as too old. Arriving in France as commander of an ambulance unit he saw there was no official marking or documenting the graves of the fallen, so he started a unit to do so in the Red Cross.

In 1915 the estimable Scottish General Nevil Macready of the British Expeditionary Force had Ware and his unit given official recognition and support by the Imperial War Office. Municipal graveyards were totally overwhelmed, so Ware negotiated the purchase of land from local authorities for further cemeteries to be managed and maintained by Britain.

As the war continued, he became increasingly concerned about the fate of the graves after the war and approached Edward, the Prince of Wales who was serving in France, for help. The pair submitted a memorandum on the subject to the Imperial War Conference and on 21 May 1917 the Imperial War Graves Commission was created by Royal Charter.

The Prince served as President, the Secretary of State for War Lord Derby as Chairman and Ware as Vice-Chairman, a post he held with great distinction until his final illness in 1948. Visiting the famous Norman Romanesque tapestry some years ago I was moved to see the French had named the road down to the Bayeux War Cemetery: “Boulevard Fabian Ware”.

During World War II the Commission benefitted from its previous experience and earmarked land for use as cemeteries but Ware had a final suggestion which Churchill accepted. Such were the casualties in that terrible “total war” he suggested a Civilian War Dead Roll of Honour which eventually contained nearly 67,000 names.

For many, it’s still the First War that stands for the horror of war in its unprecedented scale, the mechanised weaponry introduced and the doubts that remain. A century on, and these lovingly-maintained graves bear witness to the utter devastation visited on almost every home in the land.

John Cameron lives in St Andrews. He is a retired minister, with doctorates in both science and theology.