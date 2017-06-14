Jim Hume: Tracking mental ill health in Scotland’s rural areas

One in four Scots will suffer poor mental health at some stage in their lives, that is known, but still there is a stigma surrounding talking about the subject and at the end of last year Support in Mind Scotland (SiMS) with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) decided to explore the issues of mental health in rural Scotland.

Why rural? We may think of Scotland as a nice green place with fantastic scenery, which it is. But behind the scenery are places where people live, work and bring up their families. It’s not always an easy life.

There can be a lack of job opportunities, you’re more likely to be in “tied” accommodation where the home goes with the job, transport can be difficult, fuel poverty an issue, mental health services available in towns and cities are not as easily accessed, and in close-knit communities everyone knows what everyone is doing.

SiMS and SRUC recognised that research focused on mental health in rural Scotland was patchy and often anecdotal. Therefore SiMS/SRUC’s new research started with focus groups in the south and north of the country, leading to an in-depth survey aimed at those who identified themselves as suffering from mental ill health.

The response was better than anticipated with geographical coverage from Stornoway to Galloway and Lerwick to Hawick. Fantastic, but research needs to be applied. SiMS are passionate about addressing mental health, and were keen to create momentum behind making a real difference to rural Scotland using this research. They recognised that to reach remote and rural people you have to use the trusted networks that are operating already.

The task was undertaken to facilitate a forum of trusted organisations that have “outreach” into rural Scotland. Organisations that have members in every nook and cranny of rural Scotland, down those windy tracks, up those glens and in the islands.

The buy-in from the organisations to create a forum was better than hoped, and now there is a National Rural Mental Health Forum with 30 organisations signed up to raise awareness and address mental health in rural Scotland.

Organisations have gathered round the table that wouldn’t normally meet, such as National Farmers Union, Scottish Churches, RSPB, Scottish Crofters Federation, Forestry Commission, RSABI, Samaritans, Scottish Land and Estates, NHS, Scottish Association of Young Farmers and the Scottish Government, along with mental health organisations such as Acumen, Moray Wellbeing, Spirit Advocacy, Mental Health Foundation and the Mental Health Network Greater Glasgow.

The list goes on and it grows by the day. What is exciting is that representatives of “the rural community” in its widest sense are keen to work together to make a difference. Such unity is rare and shows the strength of feeling, along with the wish to change in attitudes across rural Scotland.

The Forum has gained support from the Scottish Government’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Cabinet Secretary Fergus Ewing MSP, who says: “Helping rural communities and businesses thrive is a priority for this Government and by enabling good mental health, we can all reach our full potential wherever we live. Rural groups working together for a common cause is a strong move forward in the right direction.”

The Forum’s focus is now to raise awareness of mental health as an issue in rural Scotland, with their sound evidence base and strong buy-in from the organisations involved – and what better event to raise awareness than the upcoming Royal Highland Show.

An estimated 200,000 visitors will attend and the Forum shall have a prominent stand at the show, thanks to the Show Society. The work of the Forum will be explained, awareness of mental health and wellbeing raised and everyone can engage in a subject that has for too long not been talked about. The Forum’s organisational members shall also be raising mental health awareness at the event through their own presence.

Mental health is an issue which can affect you no matter where you live. The research gave evidence to show that transport, isolation and stigma needs to be addressed through different channels in rural Scotland. Close rural communities are often supportive, but can be experienced as parochial and judgemental.

The National Rural Mental Health Forum, set up by Support in Mind Scotland, is in a prime position to break down the barriers of talking about mental health, through the outreach of and trust in its members. Addressing stigma can help with early intervention and prevention. Mental ill health can be preventable and cured, and with the support of this Forum rural Scotland has just made one giant step to doing that.

Jim Hume, Convener National Rural Mental Health Forum, Support in Mind Scotland.