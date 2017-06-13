Jane Anderson: Same-sex marriage move part of an inclusive vision

Thursday, 8 June may remain in people’s memory for the drama of the general election but another decision was taken that day.

The Scottish Episcopal Church decided to permit the marriage in church of couples of the same sex, becoming the first Anglican Church in Britain to take this step. This was done after much consultation and with consideration for those who do not agree – priests have to agree to conduct such unions and no one will be compelled to do so. There are also issues of wider relevance than the decision itself, however.

The decision received widespread coverage –perhaps as no party political commentary is permitted on Election Day itself. It is frustrating that the media seem fascinated by this issue when many other activities of the church, such as campaigning for justice, striving to improve society and supporting those in need, receive little attention.

Those in the church should not just blame the messenger; though. church members need to be more proactive in providing those stories that would interest the media, both on a local level such as joint denominational events, to work of national significance such as integrating refugees and asylum seekers into communities across Scotland.

It may not be easy to reveal private commitment to public view but it is important for the future of the church that its activities on social justice and tolerance are made more widely known.

Of more importance for the future direction of the church are the reasons behind the differing views on the same sex marriage issue; those who support the decision state it is in the interest of “equality and tolerance” while those against based their reasoning on biblical authority.

However the bible was written by humans with the constraints of understanding of 2000 years ago. Now there are only a limited number who maintain Earth was created in six days and hopefully even fewer who advocate stoning as a means of justice.

The bible is a compilation of different writers from different periods brought together to explain the actions of an unusual man, Jesus, who defied many of the norms of his day – speaking with woman, engaging with those of ill- repute, associating with outcast races and social groups.

In other parts of the bible many of the more usual contemporary views are espoused, such as rejecting the equality of woman, sexuality or race. Today we are able to make our own judgements on what would match the example of Jesus and what was merely the social norms of the day. No-one should abandon their powers of discernment when they enter a church and become accepting of established thought, constant questioning and re-evaluation should be an important part of present day church life.

If, 2000 years ago, people had not been prepared to accept a radical change of direction to follow Christ’s example in accepting and valuing all humans who did not damage or hurt others, then the church would not exist. This recent decision seeks to match that inclusive vision.

Jane Anderson is a member of St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Birnam, Perthshire.