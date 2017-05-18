Jamie Smith: Indoor snow-scene already part of outdoor adventure tourism

A decade ago the idea of skiing, snowboarding and even ice-climbing on real snow and ice in the height of summer – and indoors – would have been dismissed as a gimmick. For millennia, human activity has been dictated by the seasons. Summer equates to surf, sandcastles and cycling – not snow.

Yet in Scotland’s tourism sector, the indoor adventure tourism market of year-round snow and ice is thriving.

Snow Factor Braehead near Glasgow is the country’s only indoor real snow sports facility. This past winter season, statistics reveal the facility accounted for over 50 per cent of skier days across Scotland’s six mountain resorts. In the past year alone, over 40,000 people took a ski or snowboard lesson on its slopes. National snowsport events like the Ski and Snowboard Cross (GBX) trials are increasingly hosted while spring and summer can see World Cup skiers and snowboarders in training.

Indoor ice is attracting novice and seasoned climbers. Ice Factor Kinlochleven near Fort William is now in its 14th year as the world’s largest indoor ice-climbing facility. Year round, this gargantuan £3.6m indoor facility attracts circa 100,000 visitors. Within a boot print length of some the UK’s finest mountaineering terrain, expert and novice climbers head indoors to experience the thrill of scaling ice walls that replicate winter climbing on nearby Ben Nevis.

In part, I’d argue the unpredictability of the seasons drives this interest for winter sport indoors. When it snows, Scotland’s mountain resorts offer fantastic skiing and snowboarding. During periods of insufficient snow cover, demand for slope time at Snow Factor is at a premium.

Yet if the indoor environment complements the mountain resorts, it also gives many time-pressed winter sport enthusiasts the convenience and reassurance of enjoying year-round perfect snow close to home. It’s the same for climbers and curious novices, as they can also side-step the cost and frustration of a planned mountain day being postponed by poor weather or lack of ice.

A Scottish Government report published in January stated that ‘temperatures in Scotland are projected to continue increasing over the next century, with hotter summers and milder winters’. Time will tell if due to seasonal changes, the indoor snow environment is increasingly utilised to nurture a pipeline of home-grown Winter Olympic talent.

It may be anathema to the mountain purist but just like in Holland and Dubai, the indoor snow-scene is already very much part of the outdoor adventure tourism offering – such facilities also positively contribute to the economy.

Scotland’s summer adventure tourism season is approaching and for many, it’s surf and cycle… and pack the snowboard.

Jamie Smith is an entrepreneur and qualified climbing instructor. He owns Ice Factor Kinlochleven and Snow Factor Braehead