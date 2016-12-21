James Risen: Saddam and the CIA - agent reveals how the US ‘got it wrong’

A memoir about the capture of the Iraqi leader casts serious doubt on intelligence available at the time says James Risen

Most CIA memoirs are terrible — defensive, jingoistic and, worst of all, tedious. Others are doomed by the CIA’s heavy-handed and mandatory censorship.

There are exceptions, and that list includes the refreshingly candid “Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein” by John Nixon.

Nixon, the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam after his capture in December 2003, reveals gobsmacking facts about that deposed Iraqi leader that raise new questions about why the United States bothered to invade Iraq to oust him from power. These details will likely appall Americans who have watched their nation’s blood and treasure wasted in Iraq ever since.

More broadly, Nixon offers a stinging indictment of the CIA and what he sees as the agency’s dysfunctional process for providing intelligence to the president and other policymakers. The agency, he writes, is so eager to please the president — any president — that it will almost always give him the answers he wants to hear.

Nixon’s book comes at an extraordinary moment, when President-elect Donald Trump is already at war with the CIA. He has attacked the CIA’s assessment that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help his candidacy, and he has cited the agency’s failures on prewar intelligence on Iraq as an example of how the CIA is often wrong.

“Debriefing the President” will add fuel to the fire of the Trump-led criticism. It will also send a chilling warning to anyone counting on the CIA to stand up to Trump once he is in office.

Nixon had been preparing for his interrogation of Saddam for years before he ever met him. Nixon, 55, did graduate work at New York University and Georgetown University, where he wrote about Saddam in his master’s thesis. He joined the CIA in 1998, and was immediately assigned to be a “leadership analyst” on Iraq, which meant that his job was the full-time study of Saddam.

Nixon was an analyst in Iraq when the US military captured Saddam, and he was asked to identify him so the Americans could be certain they had the right man. Nixon confirmed Saddam’s identity by checking for a tribal tattoo on the back of his right hand and a scar from a 1959 bullet wound.

Once he began debriefing Saddam, though, Nixon realised that much of what he thought he knew about him was wrong.

His most astonishing discovery was that by the time of the US-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003, Saddam had turned over the day-to-day running of the Iraqi government to his aides and was spending most of his time writing a novel. Saddam described himself to Nixon as both president of Iraq and a writer, and complained to Nixon that the US military had taken away his writing materials, preventing him from finishing his book. Saddam was certainly a brutal dictator, but the man described by Nixon was not on a mission to blow up the world, as George W. Bush’s administration had claimed to justify the invasion.

“Was Saddam worth removing from power?” Nixon asks. “I can speak only for myself when I say that the answer must be no. Saddam was busy writing novels in 2003. He was no longer running the government.” Strikingly, Nixon says the CIA had some evidence that this was the case before the invasion, but “it was never relayed to policymakers and emerged only after the war”. By 2003, Nixon writes, Saddam’s disengagement meant that he “appeared to be as clueless about what was happening inside Iraq as his British and American enemies were.”

Saddam never understood the United States, and Nixon describes him as repeatedly mystified by US intentions in the Middle East. After the September 11 attacks, Saddam fatally misread how the United States would react. He thought the attacks would bring the United States and Iraq closer together to jointly combat Islamic extremists.

“In Saddam’s mind, the two countries were natural allies in the fight against extremism,” Nixon writes, “and, as he said many times during his interrogation, he couldn’t understand why the United States did not see eye to eye with him.”

The findings from Nixon’s interrogations of Saddam that cast doubt on the Bush administration’s original justifications for the war, Nixon says, were ignored by senior officials at the CIA and the White House. “The policymakers at the White House and the leadership on the seventh floor at the CIA didn’t want to hear that many of the reasons for going after Saddam were based on false premises,” he writes.

Nixon thoughtfully argues that the CIA’s overeagerness to please the White House has led to a serious degradation in the quality of its intelligence. Virtually the entire analytical arm of the CIA is focused on quickly pumping out short memos on the issues of the day that are immediately read at the White House. But the agency has largely abandoned its tradition of freeing up analysts to engage in deeper, long-term research. As a result, Nixon writes, few analysts at the agency now know very much about anything. “Expertise is not valued, indeed not trusted.”

The CIA’s brief memos have become like “crack cocaine for consumers of classified information,” Nixon says. It’s as if the CIA’s analytical branch has been transformed from a college faculty into a cable news network.

The trend toward quick-hitting but shallow intelligence reports — which other former CIA analysts have also criticized in recent years, particularly since 9/11 — makes the agency much more susceptible to manipulation and politicization, and to repeating the kinds of mistakes it made when it inaccurately concluded that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction.

When it came to Iraq, Nixon writes, the “agency slavishly sought to do the president’s bidding — as it usually does — in an effort to get a seat near the center of power and justify its budget. That was the institutional imperative.”

Trump may soon test whether the CIA has learned any lessons.

“Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein” by John Nixon, is published by Blue Rider Press

