Innes Smith: On the road once more in the defence of Gaelic

Scotrail will no doubt be pleased that the only thing which spoiled Eliot Wilson’s recent trip to St Andrews was the Gaelic English dual language sign for Kirkcaldy (Scotsman 200, Friday, 12 May).

I apologise for repeating the C word, but here it is: Cair Chaladain. To Mr Wilson this sign signified ‘another wedge for nationalists to separate us’. Separate whom? English speakers of course. Do English speakers really not feel at home in Scotland?

It may well be inaccurate to describe Gaelic as Scotland’s ‘national language’ and yes, Angle-ish has been here for a long time (after all, it’s why our Capital is called Edinburgh and not Dunedin). But it’s wrong to state that English was – at least when Scotland emerged as a recognisable state – the majority language.

Gaelic, once widely spoken, has retreated and retreated and retreated: the Gàidhealtachd carved up at the end of a bayonet or cast to the four winds. And here we get to the heart of the issue. If Gaelic is dismissed as ‘fringe’, a mere one per cent of Scotland’s linguistic lifeblood, then we should probably ask ourselves why?

We only need go back to 1973 when the Gaels of Skye asked for their road signs to be in their own language and were vigorously resisted by Baron Burton, the Grandson of the Duke of Devonshire. Ironically, I’m sure the people of Skye first resorted to using some choice Anglo-Saxon before muttering ‘are we still having to do this? After all these centuries, are we still having to do this?’

But back to that sign. Let’s talk money and the suggestion that this is yet more evidence of public money being spent on a ‘spurious vanity project’. Who’s to blame for first rolling out Gaelic signs nationally? The Scottish Government in 2001. So that would be Labour, not the SNP. And in Labour’s defence, signs were only replaced when they needed to be, not immediately at the demand of The Laird O’ Sans Serif.

Let’s talk politics. Is a dual language sign divisive? I see the sign as inclusive. It reflects the kind of nationalism espoused by the vast majority of those who support independence (SNP or Green). This sign respects the ‘fringe’ and celebrates it, nurtures it and seeks in some small way to redress the wrongs of our colonial past.

And if that sign makes a Gael feel a little more at home in their own country – a little more welcome wherever in that country – then that’s fine by me.

Innes Smith is a writer and actor based in Glasgow. He mostly works in animation, radio, education and comedy.