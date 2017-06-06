Leader comment: Listen to the voice of the future

News of a new Apple product normally send gadgets geeks into a frenzy. But what does it mean for the rest of us?

It is tempting to dismiss the idea of a “smart home speaker” as yet another technological gimmick which will quickly be overtaken.

However, the early signs are that the technology giant’s latest device could become a real game-changer when it goes on sale later this year.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook is already claiming that the HomePod will “reinvent home audio”.

But the real intrigue could lead in the HomePod’s new voice activation technology which will help people manage their lives and their homes.

It will be able to respond to requests for information and other help around the house, as well as give news, weather and sports updates, control home devices and timers, and even text people.

The HomePod, which will use internal microphones to pick up voice commands, could in theory transform the way we all use technology by removing the need to even tap on a screen. Taking time to reflect on this new development with the digital revolution may be no bad thing in the long term.