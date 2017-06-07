Leader comment: Happy 70th anniversary to the Fringe

As befits a national institution celebrating its 70th anniversary, this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival is to be bigger than ever before, with record numbers of shows and performances. Of course, quantity does not always mean quality, but in the case of the Fringe, these figures are further evidence of an incredible success story.

And pleasingly, the organisers expect the strongest-ever international flavour at the Fringe, despite political uncertainty and heightened security concerns.

It is coincidental but appropriate that the “alliance of defiance” slogan is being used this year, inspired by the first hosting of the Fringe in 1947 when groups were denied access to the International Festival. We do not need to spell out the contemporary context for a declaration of defiance, after recent events in the UK.

The 70th anniversary of the Fringe looks set to be an exciting and memorable affair. As The Scotsman celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, we offer hearty congratulations to the Fringe Festival at reaching its own milestone. Here’s to the next 70 years.