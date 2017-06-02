Kirsty Ritchie: Got an appetite for a fulfilling career? Try food and drink

I feel so lucky to work in the food and drink industry with the inspiring and passionate people that make up the sector Of course it helps that they make amazing food!

Leading Food and Drink Federation Scotland’s (FDF) communications means working with companies of all sizes from family businesses through to major global brands. I love meeting our member companies and finding out what they are working on. Their stories help bring our communications to life.

Kirsty Ritchie, Communications Executive, Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland

Before I worked in the sector I didn’t realise the variety of great careers the food and drink industry has to offer, including in science, technology and engineering. There are also opportunities in many other roles including for marketers such as myself.

Many teachers and pupils are also unaware that all these exciting opportunities exist and the industry is facing a skills gap. This is why with member companies and partners we promote food and drink careers through our schools work – A Future in Food.

There are many rising stars working in the industry today who can inspire young people to food and drink careers. This includes the three candidates that are shortlisted for the Young Talent award at Scotland Food & Drink’s Excellence Awards. FDF Scotland is delighted to sponsor this award. By the time this article has been published the winner will have been announced, but all three shortlisted candidates are fantastic industry ambassadors. I was interested to find out what they liked about working in food and drink and there were some common themes.

All of us who work in food and drink have a passion for good food and the three finalists are no different. Shannon McFarlane – the brand & marketing manager for Tempest Brewing Co put it well: “I think it’d be difficult not to get excited about and totally fall in love with the Scottish food and drink industry, it’s such a fantastic piece of Scotland’s national tapestry.”

And Shona Gillespie, brand ambassador for Eden Mill, pointed out: “The industry is very fast paced with new products on the market every week, there is always something new to try.”

Food and drink play a big part in everyone’s lives. Shannon loves being part of that and said: “By working in the industry I feel like I’m given the chance to help make some moments that little bit more special.”

The whole industry – agriculture, fishing, aquaculture and manufacturing – makes a massive contribution to the economy, with an annual turnover of over £14 billion. Without the people that work in food and drink, the industry wouldn’t be the success it is today.

Shona commented: “I personally love learning about the stories behind the brands as each product is the result of a great journey stemming from ideas and passion. No two businesses are the same.”

And Shannon added: “You meet all these producers, and they’re all so varied but they share that same fire and passion for what they’re creating. And their stories are all genuine and interesting and I love to share those with other people.”

Food and Drink is full of talented individuals that are driving the growth of the industry. Liam Pennycook – the head distiller at Strathearn Distillery said: “The entrepreneurial spirit in Scotland is clear for all to see and craft distillers are cropping up every day. This spirit drives me; it encourages me to want to be a part of the growing movement and to make my mark on the industry.”

The sector offers rapid career progression for talented people and Liam has seen this for himself: “It’s a great sector for young people to explore in terms of skills development and further education. The drinks industry promotes and praises innovation and creative thinking. An industry which is experiencing increased productivity, advancement and profitability in Scotland is an obvious attraction to anyone starting out in their career.”

Next time you are tucking into some Macsween’s haggis, a bit of Dean’s shortbread or a Tunnock’s teacake, take a moment to think about all the people that were involved in producing the product and getting it on the shelves of your local shop. We need more talented recruits if our successful food and drink industry is to continue grow and flourish. Let’s work together to inspire the next generation to consider a career in food and drink.

