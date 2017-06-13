Iain Masterton: It would be nice to inject eye contact and smiles back into commuting

When you consider the number of steam trains, cruise liners and tour buses all profitably plying their trade at this time of year, it’s obvious that it’s the travel experience itself which, for many, is intrinsically enjoyable.

But compared to Scotrail, even, the average steam excursion is slow, dirty and the coaches hooked up behind the asthmatic engine would have been uncomfortable even in their hey-day.

The charm of the journey clearly owes more to a determination to enjoy the experience than to any amenity afforded by the infrastructure, and the mere process of getting from A to B can be fun, regardless of the merits of B when you get there. Isn’t a pity, then, that such bonhomie doesn’t find its way into the daily commute? No matter how comfortable the car, even a car-share lapses into sullen silence 15 minutes in.

No matter how crowded or otherwise the train may be, faces are cast resolutely downward at the floor, avoiding eye contact at all costs. The unspoken question of the vast majority?... ‘Aren’t we nearly there yet?’ And the one wish above all others? ‘Please, please, please be on-time.’

Considering many of us cumulatively spend years of our life commuting to and from work, this tunnel-visioned isolation seems a bit of a waste. Somehow we’ve drifted from a culture where travelling was something to be savoured both for its own sake and for the opportunity to talk to fellow travellers, into an earphone-cloistered non-speaking order.

To be fair, vestiges of those older, more communicative days still remain - sometimes pals will adopt a particular two-versus-two seat on the train and dissect the previous Saturday’s game. But most trains and all buses are resolutely airline-style in their seating, and the art of conversation is constrained when faced with a seatback and the back of a head.

Daring to strike up a dialog one-on-one with the person next to you is, of course, hazardous, since neither of you has the escape route of a third person to rescue a conversation that ends up obviously heading for an embarrassing dead-end.

And so we sit in sullen isolation waiting to be disgorged at journey’s end. Perhaps this commuter isolationism is down to how the sense of community out there in commuter-land has become diluted, where both families and the workplace are seldom local and households are more likely to be after-work boltholes than hubs of social interaction. Perhaps it is unrealistic to expect otherwise.

All the same, it would be nice to inject some eye contact and smiles back into the commuting experience. Perhaps all it needs is to turn some seats round and let groups of four discover the art of social intercourse in a way that side-by-side twosomes can’t.

Iain Masterton is a retired consultant software engineer. He lives in West Lothian.