Hayley Matthews: Ariana’s One Love Manchester was a Grande effort

I was blown away by Ariana Grande’s strength at the recent One Love Manchester gig. What an incredibly strong young woman, doing what she did at the young and tender age of 23.

I appreciate she’s used to media attention and is no stranger to standing up, talking and performing in front of thousands of people but to do what she did, under the circumstances was just incredible.

When she spoke about meeting the mother of Olivia (the parent of one of the 22 victims), you could see it had really had an impact on her and she wanted to put out a strong message to the world.

The messages of how love will always power over hate from Justin Bieber and the Crowded House duet with Miley Cyrus set the tone for the night. A strong appearance from Liam Gallagher showed just how much Manchester is in everyone’s hearts at the moment and how many are prepared to speak up and stand together.

How Ariana managed to host such an amazing night in, in such a short space of time, with so many big names whilst keeping it all together, was awe-inspiring for a woman so young.

If this is the future generation then my faith in humanity is just about restored and I’m sure I wasn’t the only one sitting with goosebumps.

Gardens plant odd images in my head

I recently decided that I’d take up doing a bit of gardening. The weather has been nice and apparently it helps with stress levels. So after deciding that I was going to focus on this, off to the garden centre it was.

It’s worth me mentioning that I struggle to grow a basil plant on my windowsill so I’m not blessed with green fingers. The only thing I’ve been successful at growing is pussy lawn. Yes that’s an actual thing. It’s for cats that live indoors, who need a wee bit of the green stuff to help them regurgitate their dinner and get rid of any lingering hairballs. If you don’t believe me look it up. So apart from pussy lawn and the odd sunflower, I have never entered the gardening world and was quite apprehensive about the plants I’d bought to put in the front garden. However, I was ready to give it a go.

I managed to source a few reasonable but heavy pots, a small light bucket for some lavender (I love the smell of lavender, plus it helps with the stress too) some new pebbles and a rose bush. Everything was looking beautiful and with this new-found confidence I decided I’d go one step further and plant some pansies, just to really test my skills.

I let my son choose some and I scattered them about the pots. The decorative bucket that I had came in handy for the extra pansies so decided that this would be a beautiful spot to put them in. They flourished and all was well.

That was until a week later when I was admiring the garden and watering my flowers, I suddenly realised that the bucket of pansies had gone! Someone had pinched it out of my garden. Why would you steal a bucket of pansies, why? What type of person actually steals a bucket of pansies out of someone’s garden?

When I hollered this to my partner he didn’t seem quite as distraught as I was about the entire thing and said “well if it bothers you that much, then get the CCTV from the shop over the road and ask them to look back for your pansy thief.” I very nearly did that until, I realised that to do that, the shopkeeper would also need to watch back hours of footage. Some of that footage would show me standing at my front door, in a nightie with a glass of wine and a sneaky cigar. (Midlife crisis alert – I have been smoking cigars, in secret).

I have also, on occasion, gone to the front door in my knickers and a hoodie to throw a small piece of sausage to the local fox that paces up and down the road (I swear he waits on me doing this). Other footage may show me sunbathing out the front in the good weather and there has been the odd wardrobe malfunction (I dread to think), so I’ll save myself the embarassement.

I don’t know what I’d more upset about, some looer enjoying my fully-grown beautiful bucket of pansies, or the shopkeepers “corpsing”’ themselves whilst watching back endless footage of me sausage launching in my underwear. I can always get more pansies.

Light a candle for our Ronnie

Many turned out in the middle of the week to pay tribute to the late Ronnie Corbett. Possibly one of my favourite comedians.

Stars turned out in the plenty at Westminster Abbey, paying tribute to the famous four candles sketch, with four candles, in a touching reference to the late comedian. Being an Edinburgh-born comedian, I’ve always had a soft spot for Ronnie and his work. The “four handles” sketch he appeared in has to be one of the most simple yet funniest sketches I think I’ve ever watched. Staying up late to watch The Two Ronnies was one of my fondest childhood memories. I don’t know if it’s true but my auntie Joyce once told me that Ronnie Corbett would never leave a teaspoon in his cup as he was nearly blinded by one when he was younger, as a family member had apparently left a teaspoon in a cup when making him tea, and it nearly took an eye out. Don’t ask me how my auntie Joyce knows this. I always think of Ronnie Corbett when I make a cup of tea and of course, every time I pick up a fork handle!

Take notes of a cash stash

A recent article out reported that when in a relationship, there’s quite a lot of us who have some cash tucked away and there are two reasons for it. The First reason is that should things go wrong then, the person (the one with the squirrel cash-hiding antics) has a plan B and a way out of the relationship. The second reason is that we want to buy ourselves some treats without it showing on the ol’bank statement! I’m away to check under the mattress and see what Mr Hayley’s been stashing away, if there’s nothing there then I know he’s staying for the long haul.