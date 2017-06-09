Greame Atha: Scottish marketing stars pick up glittering prizes

Last night, more than 500 marketing professionals from across Scotland gathered at SWG3, the newly launched arts complex in the west end of Glasgow, to ­celebrate the Marketing Society Star Awards.

Host for the evening, ex-lawyer and now TV celebrity and comic Susan Calman, presented awards across five different categories.

Team Vision at Fortrose Academy won the Star School Award for their marketing plan as part of the Young Enterprise Scotland Awards.

The Star Agency of the Year was presented to The Union, who won a number of Gold Star Awards across the night, including the new ­global campaign they developed for VisitScotland – Taking Scotland’s Spirit across the World.

The Star Marketing Team of the Year was ­awarded to Velux, the roof window and skylight family-owned business that operates in more than 40 countries across the world and has its UK HQ in Glenrothes.

Agency Star of the Year was David Craik, founder of Bright Signal, an agile marketing specialist agency which has picked up Gold Star Awards over the last three years for their leading edge digital marketing strategy and communications for Tennent’s.

The final award of the night – Marketing Star of the Year – went to Pauline Aylesbury, head of Strategy and Insight, an innovative new function as part of the Scottish Government marketing team.

Pauline’s team provides strategic direction based on clear insights to ensure their range of social campaign communications have ­maximum reach and impact and return on investment.

As marketing effectiveness becomes ever more in the spotlight it is fitting that one of our brightest stars has been recognized for the real social impact her team has made.

Graeme Atha is a director of the Marketing Society @graemeatha and full details of the Star Awards can be found at marketingsociety.com/scotland @MarketingSocSco #StarAwards17