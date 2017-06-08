Craig Mathieson: Peak practice can make you extraordinary

Last month 26 year-old Mollie Hughes stood atop the summit of Mount Everest and became the youngest woman to climb the world’s highest peak from north and south. It’s an incredible feat and one that she hopes will inspire many young adults to pursue their own goals in life.

Yet when addressing many school assemblies, I’m dismayed by the number of pupils who don’t believe they could emulate her achievement – or even match their classmates’ potential. I can easily identify these teenagers. My school years were the same. A life blighted by low self-esteem, crushed self-confidence and a feeling of invisibility.

In 2014 I established The Polar Academy, a charity with the aim of giving young adults the chance to be inspired through the power of exploration and to change their life for the better.

For many potential participants, the toughest part is mentally deciding to step forward for the selection process. Often, it’s made with the encouragement of a parent or teacher. Selection is tough and is focused on helping those who can benefit most.

As a charity wholly dependent on fundraising, we can’t help everyone. However, we are making progress thanks to the enlightened support of individual donors and businesses like Chris Tiso, CEO of Tiso Group, and Cornhill Building Services.

Every year, only ten teenage male and female pupils aged 14-17 years are selected for the expedition team. In fact, we will soon announce those taking part in a 100km, ten-day expedition through the wilds of Arctic Greenland in 2018, the Year of Young People.

The eight months of training at home and in the Scottish Highlands is rigorous, with pupils and parents involved to fully prepare the young adults mentally and physically.

Let’s be clear – this is no school trip. The pupils lead the expedition. They must navigate and haul their own 45kg sledge across the ice and camp in remote valleys. They even undertake scientific experiments to support the Scottish school curriculum.

With their every footstep you can observe the growing self-belief and camaraderie as qualities like team building, trust, courage and confidence are nurtured.

However, the real impact of our work is when the expedition team returns home to share personal stories with peer groups in Scottish schools. Finally free from the shackles of self-doubt and negative thinking, these young adults project a “can do” attitude. They show thousands of other young people that regardless of background and circumstance, an individual can take that initial step forward to change life for the better.

The cliché “life-changing” is overused but it’s a phrase that can be ascribed to any of the participants. Of course, sceptics invariably question such claims. So it’s always heartening to watch teachers and pupils listen in silence and awe as a teenager like Iona Somerville from Gracemount High School in Edinburgh delivers her own raw assessment of how her journey with the charity has positively impacted on her outlook on life. Sadly, there are too many young people in our schools who feel invisible. However, like Iona, they can be helped to develop the mental strength to extend their horizons.

It’s inspiring to see Mollie Hughes stand on the roof of the world. The challenge remains to help our youth believe that just like Mollie, they are ordinary individuals with the ability to achieve the extraordinary.

Craig Mathieson is the founder of The Polar Academy. In 2013, he was named Scotland’s first Explorer in Residence in 129 years by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, www.thepolaracademy.org