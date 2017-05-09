Iain A Masterton: Sold short by ‘that’ll do’ attitude

‘Gee, but why did they build it so near the railroad?’ It’s one of those questions that has Edinburgh tour guides and locals holding their head in their hands.

To be fair, any international visitor who, half way along Edinburgh’s Princes Street has to ask where the ­castle is, probably isn’t going to have a solid grasp of the ­historical timeline. But the question of its ­location ­overlooking the city’s main railway line does reveal how overseas visitors interact with cities through the lens of their own home town ­experience.

I’ve recently returned from a holiday in Munich. It’s a wonderful city, but what was interesting was how much our Munich friends criticise aspects of their city which most visitors are actually pretty impressed with. There are the tourist ­magnets, of course: Marienplatz, the Englische ­Garten – what’s not to like unless you’re a local dodging the tourists? In that respect ­Edinburgh and Munich are pretty similar.

But it’s in the ­transport ­network that you notice a ­difference. The British delight at discovering a joined-up transport ­system is in sharp contrast to the angst of the Munich daily ­commute. ‘It’s overcrowded,’ the locals ­complain. ‘It’s creaking at the seams.’ Both true when you’re strait-jacketed into a rush-hour existence. If you’re using the S-Bahn or U-Bahn ­every working day there are bound to be times when even Munich can’t deliver ‘joined-up’. But, being German, they’re working on it.

In transport terms, it is ­possible to compare Munich with Glasgow – both a ­similar size, ­operating comparable suburban rail systems, the S-Bahn and the Glasgow ­Suburban Network. But there the similarity ceases.

Glasgow’s Subway consists of a 6.5 mile twin-track circle whilst the Munich U-Bahn boasts ten times that length of track serving one hundred U-Bahn stations. How has this disparity come about?

When the Glasgow ­Subway opened in 1896, it was ­perceived as the ­finished ­article, and this attitude pretty much prevailed. It’s a ­cultural thing in the UK – big infrastructure projects are completed to great ­fanfare, but little consideration is ­given to subsequent enhancement. How many miles of passenger-carrying track have been added to the ­Subway since 1896? Precisely nil.

By contrast, the Munich U-Bahn has grown consistently since its 1971 opening, with around 25 extensions over the past 40 years and is ­never considered finished – there is always a plan and budget set aside to open a few additional kilometres every couple of years.

It’s a similar story with Munich’s tramway. The first electric trams ran in 1895 but development of the ­system continues – in December a new 2.8km extension with seven new stations serving the east of the city opened.

That, to my mind, is the ­difference. A proactive ­attitude which embraces the need to enhance and update, versus a cultural stasis that regards infrastructure as set in concrete until the need to react big-bang style becomes both overwhelming and eye-wateringly expensive.

Iain A Masterton is a retired consultant software engineer. He lives in West Lothian.