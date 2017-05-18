Horse McDonald: We are still all Jock Tamson’s bairns

I’ve spent the last few months travelling all around this beautiful country of ours with my play Careful. At it’s core are seminal moments from my life – the backdrop Scotland.

My experiences are like most people’s, a complex mixture of good and bad. Audiences have been deeply moved by the play.

It has resonated with them. Having faced similar issues around sexuality, bullying, abuse, bereavement, love, marriage, peer acceptance, they have been touched by one or more of these elements in their lives. The play is simply about the human condition, the universal struggle to find our voice, to be heard.

Director Maggie Kinloch and I have been meeting and hearing people’s stories first hand.

These are often carried forward from childhood – and how destructive it can be. Although Mental Health Awareness Week has just come to a close, living with mental health is often a lifelong battle.

I found my own means of sanity by finding my voice. What is ‘normal’ anyway?

Each of us lives in our own ‘normal’ and when we judge others it’s often by our own yardstick.

Ultimately, all of us are cut from the same cloth, wherever we are, on whatever scale.

Through technology, our universe has become of constant comparison – judgment between each other, between our abilities.

If we don’t feel that we measure up or can hold our own in those spaces, we inevitably feel like we failed. When we are falling down, seeking help is a first step, but hard for those who just aren’t able to reach out. We are becoming so insular and isolated in our own cyberworlds we lose simple communion with other human beings.

The real dichotomy of the internet is its ability to feed our demons but on the other hand it invites us to grow, become adventurers.

Words are so powerful, and the pen absolutely mightier than the sword! Liz Lochhead, our great wordsmith and previous Makar, was on BBC’s Desert Island Discs.

It was incredibly moving as she spoke of losing her partner, Tom.

In her poem, Favourite Place, she writes beautifully, breathing out moments of being with him.

In great texture and colour, the words painting the story so graphically you could almost be there and then the sudden, awful, realisation at the end that facing her is that wretched dark sadness.

Liz epitomises the true voice of Scotland, in all its brutal, honest, earthy, sassy, generous self. (She wrote the play “Jock Tamson’s bairns” with Gerry Mulgrew.)

After our battles, we will accept none of us is better than the other. Though at times rough, Scots roots are immersed in love, kindness, tolerance – not “what can you do for me” but “what can I do for you?”

In these heated, seethingly angry, selfish times – in no specific order, regardless of age, politics, sexuality, gender, race, colour or creed, we should always remember “we are a’ Jock Tamson’s bairns”.

Horse McDonald is a singer-songwriter. She is currently appearing in her award- winning autobiographical play Careful. www.horsemcdonald.com