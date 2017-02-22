Hayley Myatt: University is not for me

University is the highest stage of qualifications in the UK. However, there is an idea that attending university will take you into a job – any job that you would like.

This isn’t true any more. Jobs are barely there to begin with and although qualifications can help you on your way, it doesn’t make it a whole lot easier.

Throughout school we were told about this amazing place called ‘university’.

Sixth-year pupils have a class for just applying to university, applying through UCAS, an online service which allows you to choose up to five universities.

Society dictates if you want to be somebody in a good job, you need to go to university. We get funding to attend university -–that can make the choice more appealing.

While some people will have to pay thousands of pounds to attend university, you don’t have to. So why wouldn’t you take it?

From a young age, you imagine what it will be like. You hope it will be like American universities, all frat houses and partying.

But this isn’t the case.

I have nothing against higher ­education. But I do find that in this day and age it isn’t as important as it once was.

Employers want somebody who can do the job, not just because you studied four years on a subject, but because you have experience in it too.

They look at our ability to carry out the job, not know what the job is.

In sixth-year at high school I was offered a place at the West of ­Scotland University in Ayr. ­However I decided to go to Glasgow Clyde ­College first, with the aim to go into my second year in university after my HND.

That was still my plan until a few months ago.

However I lost faith during my ­second year of college. Being under a constant cloud of worry and stress, never being able to turn off during my free time took its toll on me.

I started thinking about my ­choices and what I could do instead of going university. I made the tough decision that I would not apply to go.

The one thing that made me feel better about my decision was the work experience that I’ve done. Over my two-week experience in the ­workplace, I realised that I can do the job without having to spend time at university. I know I am ­making the right choice, no matter what anyone says.

My family support me in my choice but they do feel strongly that I am better applying for university. Their concern is that I won’t find a job.

So, instead of university I’m ­now working part-time in McDonald’s. I’m looking for a full-time job, but we all know that they aren’t easy to come by.

What I do know is that if I spend two more years in education I will not be ­happy.

Hayley Myatt is 18. She lives in ­Glasgow.