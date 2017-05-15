Harriet Hall: Revolution with love at its heart needed

At the end of a difficult evening trying to get my youngest son to bed, I asked him what we could do differently.

He wouldn’t get into the bath, then he wouldn’t get out of the bath and when his only set of clean pyjamas were the wrong pyjamas, it all became too much – for both of us. As he cried, I retreated to another room to take some deep breaths. Afterwards, as we cuddled and I asked what would help, his answer was simple: “All I need is love.”

At the age of three my son instantly suggested the solution that until recently we, collectively as a society, seem to have lost sight of – that it’s love and relationships which enable children and families to thrive.

Supporting children as they develop through the early years of sleepless nights, faddy food preferences and tantrums and then increasingly begin to assert their independence as a teenager can, at times, be tough for any parent. When those tough moments are compounded by the overwhelming pressure and stress of living amidst financial poverty, emotional isolation and/or unresolved trauma, love remains but, family relationships can become fraught and eventually reach breaking point. As Scotland’s national children’s charity, with more than 130 years’ experience supporting children and families, Children 1st know that many of the pressures faced by families are rooted in parents’ own adverse childhood experiences (ACES). We recognise that human relationships are the building blocks of healthy development for us all. So our work with vulnerable families focuses on building relationships which empower them to repair, recover and heal, enabling them in turn them to transform the lives of their own children.

But all too often we see the negative impact of services inadvertently based around what works for an organisation, rather than the children and families they are there to support. Instead of building relationships, many services use processes and systems to try and address the risks around what appears to be a family’s most visible ‘problems’.

Families say these sorts of services can make them feel blamed, shamed, guilty or punished. Families can end up slipping through a net of waiting lists or thresholds, or become categorised as ‘disengaged’ or ‘hard to reach’. Nothing changes either for them, or even more frustratingly for their children.

We need a relationships revolution: in our services; our communities and our individual connections. This is not an airy-fairy aspiration. Since 2010 Leeds city council have trained 10,000 employees in restorative, relationship-based practices including teachers, midwives, bus drivers and police. In four years they have taken 250 fewer children into care (incidentally saving themselves £16 million), reduced the number of young people leaving school without a job, or place in further education training by 570 and got many more pupils attending school more regularly.

We can transform the lives of Scotland’s children – through a revolution with love at its heart.

Harriet Hall Communications and Engagement Manager, Children 1st, Scotland’s National Children’s Charity