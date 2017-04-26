Graham Boyack: It’s worth talking to kids about going to school

The attainment of Scotland’s young people in education has been the focus of a lot of political debate recently. Rightly, there is a focus on ­early years in the National Attainment Framework through the Curriculum for Excellence and Getting It Right For Every Child. In that context I was delighted to hear about an approach focusing on ­secondary school pupils that has been having great success in improving attendance and attainment.

The approach is being used by Midlothian Council’s Mediation Service, part of the Community Safety and ­Justice Partnership. Since 2015, it has helped to improve young people’s attendance at school using mediators employed by the council, engaging young people, their families and the school to find solutions. To date, 70 referrals have been made to the service with several very successful outcomes.

The object is to engage with the young person, to explore how attendance, attitude and engagement at school might be improved. Barriers to attendance will be examined and the curriculum and courses taken will be a key part of conversations. One of the key features of the scheme is that the mediators are independent and regarded as so by the young people. The outcome forms a contract for all involved.

The results are encouraging. Other issues have been identified which have included identification of dyslexia, engagement with parents who themselves did not attend school, a reduction in offending and, through tailored curriculums, a direct route into employment.

That is just the direct impacts identified. For me, what seemed very powerful is the potential for such interventions to have wider effect such as breaking the cycle of low attainment, reducing homelessness, helping to build positive relationships, and being included.

A number of examples were given of individual stories but one particularly struck me. A 13-year-old with a 46 per cent attendance rate, a record of exclusions and involvement in crime made a significant turnaround. He now has an attendance rate of 73.5 per cent, is engaged at school, has an enhanced curriculum, and no further offences have been committed. The curriculum is now solely focussed on maths and English (a minimum for everyone) and catering. This has involved work placements from which employment is expected to follow.

The responses of the young people and families have been very positive. Examples include: “The mediator has kept me out of trouble, changed my subjects and has really helped me” or “Understanding the way forward for me and my son has been ­brilliant.”

Having previously attended presentations highlighting the need to have a joined-up approach it was heartening to see that Children and Families, Social Work, schools, GPs, the police, and other agencies are all involved in ­making referrals. Like other areas where mediation has been used, it seems the ability of the mediators to sit between schools, parents and the young people, as someone ensuring that everyone knows they are being listened to, is very important. Once trust has been gained, being able to explore the ‘what if this succeeds’ and ‘what if it doesn’t’ questions also seem to be very important.

For councils, investment in such services makes economic sense, but what makes the service compelling is the potential to change lives. Even if we get education ‘right’ for young people in the early years there will still need to be ways of getting them back on track once they reach secondary school.

The Mediation Service has been innovative in training volunteers from other council departments to take on the work. The mediators felt it was having a positive impact on their work in their own departments too, with no shortage of opportunities to use their ­listening and other conflict resolution skills.

Graham Boyack is director of Scottish Mediation