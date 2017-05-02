Graeme Atha: Stars of marketing step out of the shadows

The Marketing Society in Scotland has a vision to build a world leading ­marketing community.

We are not saying the biggest or the best – but a strong community that is well connected and supportive with all of the sectors and each of the ­disciplines working together to promote Scotland as a great place to work and invest in marketing.

The Marketing Society Star Awards play an important role in this.

These awards recognise great case studies that tell a compelling story – from bold and ambitious ­objectives, rigorous research and strategic thinking, original and creative ­execution as well as effective results and robust evaluation.

Points are also awarded for entries that are well structured, presented and written.

Every member of the Marketing Society in Scotland is invited to take part in the judging to help ensure an open, rigorous and transparent ­process. Every entry is scored online by the judges before they meet in ­panels to decide the shortlists and Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.

More than 100 members were involved in the judging in 20 panels over the last six weeks.

This month we announce the ­shortlists for our awards across the five categories; Development, ­Strategic, Communications, Sector and Champions. In the Development category our awards range from the Star School Award and Star Marketing Student and Creative ­Student Awards to our three Rising Star Awards, Rising Marketing Star, ­Rising Agency Star and Rising ­Creative Star.

In the Strategic Category we give awards for great case studies in Brand Development, Digital Strategy, International Marketing, Marketing Planning as well in the not for profit and charity sector under the title of Marketing in Society.

The Communication Category ­recognises exceptional work across all the main disciplines – Advertising, Brand Experience, Design, ­Digital, Media and PR.

The Sectors we make awards in include Financial and Professional Services, Food and Drink, Public Sector, Retail, Tourism, Leisure and Sport. Technology is also included this year.

The Champions’ Awards are given to the top performing organisations and individuals across all the sectors and disciplines – the Star Agency and Star Marketing Team as well as the Agency Star and Marketing Star of the Year.

Our Chairman’s Awards ­recognise exceptional case studies from Small to Medium Sized Enterprises and First Time Entrants.

The Star Awards ceremony ­alternates between Glasgow and Edinburgh and this year will be ­hosted by the wonderfully funny Susan Calman at the brand new SWG3 venue in fashionable Finnieston, in the west end of Glasgow.

More than 500 professionals from across the marketing community will gather to recognise and reward our stars at our biggest and brightest night of the year.

Paul Condron, marketing director at Tennent’s and this year’s Star Awards chairman said: “Never has it been more important for marketers to demonstrate the value of what we do by creating bold and innovative campaigns with a clear and measurable impact on business.

“As a profession we also need to present these case studies in a ­compelling way. Not just to win awards but also to make a convincing case in the board room. These awards also provide an excellent ­opportunity for the ­various ­collaborations and teams who have worked hard ­developing and delivering the ­campaigns to come together again to write and present the case study and then celebrate the achievement of being recognised by their peers.”

Hugh Burkitt of The Marketing Society, chairman of the judges – added: “Each year we are seeing marked improvements in the quality of entries with the competition for a place on the shortlists becoming increasingly fierce.

“To win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Star really is a significant achievement and one to be very proud of.”

Graeme Atha is a director of The ­Marketing Society. Full details of the Star Awards can be seen at starawards.marketing