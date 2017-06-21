George K Yule: If firms want work-ready school leavers, give them experience

It’s imperative that ­industry and education collaborate to ensure that future ­generations of school leavers receive balanced learning from experienced role models, whose legacy of knowledge needs to be captured, ring-fenced and shared with those entering the workplace for the first time.

There is no substitute for ­knowledge earned. But learning from those who have ‘been through it’ will at least prepare those willing to listen with an insight on what lies ahead.

Academic excellence alone is unlikely to secure successful careers and well-paid jobs if ­unaccompanied by a desire to ­succeed and the drive to overcome challenge. Nor will textbooks alone install the necessary hunger and ambition into school leavers needed to deliver sustainable success for Scotland plc.

Educational organisations ­nationally need to formally connect more closely with the private sector to identify those role models – at all levels – whose experiences will add value to the youngsters’ all round knowledge and awareness

Every school ought to have a number of formal relationships with businesses in their area and allocate sufficient curriculum time for guest lectures from industry. Giving children a realistic insight to industry will motivate and ­encourage them to achieve greatness at every level, whilst also ­ensuring they understand that ‘reward’ only precedes ‘work’ in the Oxford ­English Dictionary. Every employer in Scotland – where ­practical – needs to take the ­responsibility for ­ensuring they ­provide access for one week per year for one school leaver to gain an insight into ­real-time work experience.

These ‘asks’ on schools and ­businesses aren’t onerous if planned properly and would go a long way towards providing the children with self confidence and esteem that, in work related terms at least, ‘somebody wants them’.

Those companies and employers who currently bring children into the workplace for a week should also ask themselves if they really engage with them or do they ­simply pass them on to others in the hope that they find something useful for them to do for a few days. I’m ­generalising of course – I realise that many employers do take a keen interest in giving youngsters the experience of being in employment (if only for a few days) but the ­reality is that for every company across Scotland that does this, there are probably another five who don’t do anything.

That’s no way to provide a legacy for tomorrow’s generation.

Collectively – schools, businesses, employers and government – need to provide our young people with opportunities to gain ­meaningful work experience, build self-confidence and also match their ­ambitions with the realities of life.

George K Yule, M.Univ. (Abdn) is executive vice-chairman of Aberdeen Football Club